Everton are one of several clubs who are supposed admirers of Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United are 'hopeful' that they can retain Wilfried Gnonto.

The Whites are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season. Daniel Farke has been appointed as manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several members of Leeds' squad are expected to depart, however, either to return to the top flight in England or elsewhere.

Gnonto is one player who has been heavily linked with leaving Elland Road. The forward joined the Yorkshire outfit last summer from Zurich for a reported fee of around £4 million. He recorded two goals and four assists in 24 appearances in his maiden campaign.

Everton are one club who reportedly are chasing Gnonto's signature along with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. The Toffees are in the market for attacking signings having battled relegation for the past two seasons. They also scored the second-fewest goals in the Premier League last term.