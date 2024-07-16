Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on March 17, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are interested in signing Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United.

Everton were successful when reviving their interest in one former summer transfer target. After missing out on Iliman Ndiaye last summer, the Toffees returned for the Senegal international earlier in this window - and it bore fruit.

Now Sean Dyche’s side will be hoping they can repeat the trick with Willy Gnonto. Everton failed in their attempt to prize the winger to Goodison Park from Leeds United a year ago. The Blues had two bids rejected for the 20-year-old - and the Whites even didn’t let Gnonto leave after he handed in a transfer request.

But with Leeds failing to be promoted back to the Premier League, having been defeated by Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, Everton are again keen.

The Blues will have money to spend after Amadou Onana completes a £50 million switch to Aston Villa. Dyche will be acutely aware that he needs more wide options, with only two under contract. One of those is Dwight McNeil, and the other is Jack Harrison - who has returned from Leeds for a second loan spell.

Yet Everton are plotting another raid on Leeds, with Gnonto back on the radar. Perhaps the reason why Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell are again interested is because they’ve got the impression a deal could be brokered. Leeds have sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million yet more of their top talents are set to be targeted with Leeds preparing for another year in the Championship.

Gnonto recorded nine goals and three assists in 44 appearances for the Whites in 2023-24. Having been much-maligned among fans for trying to force through a move, the Italian subsequently admitted it was a mistake and learnt from it.

However, Gnonto still has ambitions of playing in the Premier League once again. Before the play-off final, the youngster spoke to the media about his desire to be back in the top flight for the 2024-25 season, which can help him force his way back into the Italy senior set-up.

“That’s my biggest goal with the national team,” he said via the Mirror. “This is a player’s biggest dream and I know that going back to the Premier League will help me. I just have to enjoy the final on Sunday, try to win and see what’s going to happen.

“I know how big this game is for the club, but more for the fans because Leeds is a city with one club. This club must go back to the Premier League. I don’t think about it being the richest game or anything like that. I just want to play in the Premier League next season.”

With Leeds failing to return to the Premier League, Gnonto’s chances of regaining his spot in Italy’s squad are unlikely to increase. Although the World Cup does not take place for another two years, he will be acutely aware that the Azzurri’s planning will be afoot. And that could be used to Everton’s advantage.