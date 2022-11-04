Leicester City injury news as Jonny Evans is a doubt for their clash against Everton.

Jonny Evans is a big doubt for Leicester City ahead of their trip to Everton on Saturday (17.30 BST).

The Toffees are aiming for successive victories at Goodison Park after defeating Crystal Palace two weeks ago, while they earned a 0-0 draw at Fulham last time out. Frank Lampard's side sit 12th in the Premier League table.

Leicester have improved somewhat after a woeful opening to the season. However, a 1-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend leaves the Foxes in the relegation zone.

Leicester skipper Evans hasn't featured in his side's past four games because of a calf injury.

And manager Brendan Rodgers is still unsure if the centre-back can play at Goodison Park.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Rodgers said: “We’ll decide on that tomorrow [Friday] whether he’s going to be ready to have an impact or whether it’s going to be Tuesday [against Newport in the Carabao Cup].

"It’s been a bit slower than what he would have hoped but he was out training with the squad today, so we just need to evaluate the risk on that and then take it from there.”

Meanwhile, Leceister will also be missing full-backs Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand.

On Pereira, Rodgers said: “He’s doing very well. The target time for him is going to be around January, into the new year.