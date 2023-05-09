Leon Osman says how many more wins Everton may need amid Leeds United fixtures claim

Everton are out of the Premier League relegation zone with Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton are in the bottom three.

Leon Osman believes it might take just one more win for Everton to secure Premier League survival.

The Toffees stormed out of the relegation zone after a shock 5-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium yesterday evening. Despite having won just one away game throughout the season, Sean Dyche's side delivered a masterclass in counter-attacking on the south coast. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil both plundered doubles while the latter forced an own goal out of Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Everton are up to 17th and two points above 18th-placed Leeds United with three matches remaining.

They next face leaders Manchester City on Sunday before playing Wolves (Saturday May 21) and Bournemouth (Sunday May 29). And while Osman believes Everton will hope Leeds, 19th-placed Leicester and basement side Southampton don't pick up another point, Dyche and his troops have to concentrate on themselves.

Speaking as a pundit on Premier League Productions, the former Blues midfielder said: “Suddenly it does (look better for Everton) because it was an unexpected performance, an unexpected result against one of the stand-out teams of this Premier League season.

“Suddenly, you look at the next couple of games. It'll be the same blueprint when they play Manchester City, they'll not be expected to get anything from the game but then two games and you think: 'If they can just win one of them'. Then you start, whether you want to or not, looking at the other teams' fixtures.