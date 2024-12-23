Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friedkin Group completed an Everton takeover last week and have quickly been at work.

Marc Watts and the rest of The Friedkin Group (TFG) watching on from the Goodison Park directors’ box would have been happy with what he saw taking in his maiden Everton game.

The American firm might not have started their tenure with a victory. But a gritty 0-0 draw against high-flying Chelsea was a fine result to start life as the Toffees' new owners.

After Everton's takeover was finalised last Thursday, a new dawn is upon the club. Manager Sean Dyche has admitted that he is not 'naive' and must deliver victories if he is to earn a new contract. His current deal expires at the end of the season. Dyche, his coaching staff and director of football Kevin Thelwell - also of of contract in June - will be judged on results.

But fans will now be judging TFG on their actions. The aim in the long term is to ensure that Everton return to the upper echelons of the Premier League and decision-making will be scrutinised.

In fairness, TFG have made a start that supporters would have hoped for. They have already paid off long-time creditor Rights and Media Funding, as well a payment plan being agreed with A-Cap.

And football finance expert Kieran Maguire has suggested that TFG have rescheduled loans at the new Everton stadium to a company under the American firm's ownership. Maguire posted on X: “Looks as if Friedkin Group have rescheduled loans at Everton Stadium Development Co by lending themselves via TDF Capital a company controlled by Friedkin who have already lent at least £200m. This will replace an existing loan.”

Maguire added: “Looks as if taking the loans in house, so benefit of less lunacy and lower interest rates." Meanwhile, an update on Companies House has suggested that TFG have now paid off another set of loans, per Maguire.