'Let's hope' - Tony Cottee says what every Everton fan is thinking after points deduction
Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.
Tony Cottee has suggested that other clubs who breach Premier League rules should be hit with similar penalties as Everton.
The Toffees have been handed an unprecedented 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability regulations. The club have confirmed that they will appeal the decision made by an independent commission and are 'shocked and disappointed' by the outcome.
Manchester City were charged with 115 breaches of rules in February 2023 while Chelsea are reportedly being investigated by the Premier League for payments made during former owner Roman Abramovich's tenure.
Cottee, posting on X (formerly Twitter), hopes that any other team found guilty down the line is also slapped with a harsh punishment. And he's backed Sean Dyche's Everton to still avoid relegation, despite them now slipping to second-bottom of the table.
The former Everton striker, who scored 82 goals in 226 appearances between 1988-95, said: "Let’s just hope it’s not one rule for Everton and one rule for the top Clubs ?!! I still think that they’ll stay up despite the 10 pts. COYB."