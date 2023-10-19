‘Lifted into place this morning’ - Everton new stadium reaches latest major milestone
Everton new stadium news as club provide exciting update.
The roof structure of Everton's new stadium has now been lifted into place.
The Toffees' 52,888-seater ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront continues to be built apace.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Due to be completed towards the end of 2024, the latest milestone has been reached, with the final section of steelwork to complete the roofing structure being put into place this morning.
Posted on X, a post from the Everton Stadium account said: "We have a roof! The final section of steelwork to complete the roofing structure at Everton Stadium was lifted into place this morning."
Everton's new stadium has been selected to host matches at the 2028 European Championships.