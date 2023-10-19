Register
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

‘Lifted into place this morning’ - Everton new stadium reaches latest major milestone

Everton new stadium news as club provide exciting update.

By Will Rooney
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST

The roof structure of Everton's new stadium has now been lifted into place.

The Toffees' 52,888-seater ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront continues to be built apace.

Due to be completed towards the end of 2024, the latest milestone has been reached, with the final section of steelwork to complete the roofing structure being put into place this morning.

Most Popular

Posted on X, a post from the Everton Stadium account said: "We have a roof! The final section of steelwork to complete the roofing structure at Everton Stadium was lifted into place this morning."

Everton's new stadium has been selected to host matches at the 2028 European Championships.

Related topics:Liverpool