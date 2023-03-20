When Everton Stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock could be ready to open.

Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium could be opened midway through the 2024-25 season, according to reports.

Sky Sports has claimed that the likelihood is that it will be between October-Deember 2024 when it will be officially ready to stage league games - although there is the chance it’ll be ready for the start of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Toffees’ new 52,888-seater stadium on the Liverpool waterfront continues, with renovation works on the Grade II Historic Hydraulic Tower and Engine room currently complementing the progress being made.

The £500 million project will eventually see Everton move from Goodison Park, which has been the club’s home since 1892.

A time frame has never been set in stone when the Toffees may move from the Grand Old Lady to the new state-of-the-art facility. But Sky Sports now reports that it may not be for the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report said: “Everton’s proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is expected to be opened for the 2024-25 season but there is a possibility that the club will move in mid-season. Workers continue on the 52,000-seater stadium, which is now growing visibly on the Liverpool waterfront skyline.

“While there is a chance it could be ready for the start of the 2024-25 campaign, the likeliehood is it could be between October and the turn of the year when it’s officially ready to stage league games. Everton have never publicly said next season would be the last at Goodison Park and not put a firm date in the move. Tottenham Hotspur, of course, moved into their new stadium mid-season after playing games at Wembley for a period of time.”

Advertisement