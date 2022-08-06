The Toffees have agreed a £33.7 million deal with the French club to sign the midfielder.
Frank Lampard has been keen to bolster his engine-room options throughout the summer.
Most Popular
Via Foot Mercato, Letang revealed that Onana, 20, is in Manchester undergoing a medical.
He said: “We are very well advanced with the departure of Amadou, who is in Manchester today to pass the medical examination. Theoretically, the documents should be signed during the day.
“We are there as we speak. His departure was not planned in the initial plans but the circumstances, the will of the player, the level of proposal from the clubs - which also demonstrates the quality of the boy and which makes it possible to congratulate the work of the recruitment cell.”
Onana had looked set to join West Ham before Everton made their move.