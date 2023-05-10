Both Merseyside teams have registered some of the most incredible wins of the season so far.

The Premier League season has been vastly different for both teams on Merseyside, with both struggling in different ways, but both have enjoyed some incredible results and it has landed them within the top places of an exclusive list.

With Liverpool languishing in mid-table for a period of this season, as well as being knocked out of all three cups in the early stages, many believed it would be a season to write-off completely,.

However, six wins on the bounce has seen them climb to fifth, which has given them an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

For Everton, they’ve spent almost the whole season amongst the relegation places but an incredible result against Brighton has seen them move two points clear of safety with just three games left - in what was a result that was both shocking and extremely timely.

For both teams, this season has been hugely underwhelming for different reasons, but both have enjoyed victories that have landed them in the top three of the ‘most unlikely Premier League results this season’ [TwentyFirst]

In third place is Liverpool’s exceptional seven-goal demolition of Manchester United in early March, as goals from Cody Gakpo (x2) Darwin Nunez (x2) Mohamed Salah (x2) and Roberto Firmino put Erik ten Hag’s side to the sword on a brilliant afternoon at Anfield.

That game, according to the statistics company, claim that victory had a 0.104% probability of occuring - and it was certainly one of the stand-out moments of the season across the whole league.

Second-place is another Anfield masterclass, as Jurgen Klopp’s side powered past Bournemouth on the 27th August with their 9-0 victory matching their biggest-ever Premier League victory in a historic performance.

The report stated that this game finishing with that scoreline had a probability of 0.093%.

However, taking top spot is Sean Dyche’s Everton who pulled off an extremely unlikely, but brilliant, 5-1 victory over Europe-chasing Brighton in a game that was truly one of the shocks of the season.

