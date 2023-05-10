Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Liverpool & Everton top ‘most unlikely Premier League result’ table this season with incredible wins

Both Merseyside teams have registered some of the most incredible wins of the season so far.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 10th May 2023, 15:55 BST

The Premier League season has been vastly different for both teams on Merseyside, with both struggling in different ways, but both have enjoyed some incredible results and it has landed them within the top places of an exclusive list.

With Liverpool languishing in mid-table for a period of this season, as well as being knocked out of all three cups in the early stages, many believed it would be a season to write-off completely,.

However, six wins on the bounce has seen them climb to fifth, which has given them an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Most Popular

For Everton, they’ve spent almost the whole season amongst the relegation places but an incredible result against Brighton has seen them move two points clear of safety with just three games left - in what was a result that was both shocking and extremely timely.

For both teams, this season has been hugely underwhelming for different reasons, but both have enjoyed victories that have landed them in the top three of the ‘most unlikely Premier League results this season’ [TwentyFirst]

In third place is Liverpool’s exceptional seven-goal demolition of Manchester United in early March, as goals from Cody Gakpo (x2) Darwin Nunez (x2) Mohamed Salah (x2) and Roberto Firmino put Erik ten Hag’s side to the sword on a brilliant afternoon at Anfield.

That game, according to the statistics company, claim that victory had a 0.104% probability of occuring - and it was certainly one of the stand-out moments of the season across the whole league.

Second-place is another Anfield masterclass, as Jurgen Klopp’s side powered past Bournemouth on the 27th August with their 9-0 victory matching their biggest-ever Premier League victory in a historic performance.

The report stated that this game finishing with that scoreline had a probability of 0.093%.

However, taking top spot is Sean Dyche’s Everton who pulled off an extremely unlikely, but brilliant, 5-1 victory over Europe-chasing Brighton in a game that was truly one of the shocks of the season.

As demonstrated here as the probability of victory by that scoreline was recorded at 0.054% - as Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying side were blown away on the south coast.

Related topics:Premier LeagueBrightonChampions League