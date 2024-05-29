Yankuba Minteh, left, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Feyenoord. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh has been linked with Everton in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are aiming to bolster their attacking options in the transfer window. As things stand, Dwight McNeil is the only senior wide option in the current squad following the departures of loan pair Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma.

And while Sean Dyche’s side are keen for Harrison to return to Goodison Park, as discussions with Leeds United are ongoing, more potency on the flanks will be required. James Garner had to deputise for the final two games after Harrison suffered a hamstring injury and Lewis Dobbin is still honing his craft aged 21.

According to the Daily Mail, Minteh is someone who Everton have been showing an interest in. The Gambia international joined Newcastle from Danish side OB for £6 million last summer before being immediately loaned to Feyenoord to garner more exepreince.

He enjoyed a fine campaign for the Rotterdam-based side, recording 11 goals and six assists in 37 appearances. Minteh helped Feyenoord finish second in the Eredivisie as well as claim KNBV Cup glory.

At De Kuip, the 19-year-old was managed by the man who now occupies the hot seat on the other side of Stanley Park. Arne Slot has been appointed as Liverpool’s new head coach having spent the previous three years at Feyenoord.

It was Slot who helped Minteh progress throughout the 2023-24 campaign - handing the teenager a total of 22 starts including in the 1-0 victory over NEC in the KNBV Cup final.

It didn’t take Minteh long to impress Slot as he raved about his impact less than two months into his loan. Via Algemeen Dagblad, Slot said: “Minteh went to Newcastle United and the English were looking for a club to loan him to. That’s how he came to us.

”He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive.

“Minteh runs more sprint metres against Ajax in an hour (in a 4-0 Feyenoord win) than many other boys do in two games. He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly. For the remainder against Ajax we substituted him for Ramiz Zerrouki. He immediately accepts that.

”He recently shot Gambia to a ticket for the Africa Cup (scoring on his international debut) next winter. Newcastle United has not made any requirements regarding minimum playing time or anything like that.”