Everton return to action when they make the trip to Luton Town on Friday - with the pressure off.
The Toffees have little on the line for their final three games of the campaign, having secured their Premier League status. Despite being docked eight points for two separate breaches of profit and sustainability, Sean Dyche has guided Everton to safety.
Three successive victories at Goodison Park over Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford have propelled Everton clear of 18th place - the position that Luton occupy.
However, Dyche is unlikely to treat the remaining games as dead-rubbers. He will want Everton to finish the campaign strongly and take momentum into next term. What’s more, there is more prize money up for grabs the higher the Blues finish as well as the integrity of the league being protected, with Luton battling Forest and Burnley for survival.
What’s more, Everton have been beaten by the Hatters twice this term, in the league and FA Cup, and will want to put that right. Ahead of the Kenilworth Road fixture, here’s the early team news for both sides.
