Man City vs Everton team news: as 7 ruled out and 4 doubtful for Boxing Day clash
Everton fans will hope the festive cheer continues when they travel to Manchester City on Boxing Day (12.30pm GMT).
There is a feelgood factor around the club after two landmark events. The Friedkin Group completed a takeover of the Toffees last week. And a day later, Everton were handed the keys to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
And although the week could not be capped with a victory on the pitch, a 0-0 draw against Chelsea was more than satisfactory. Sean Dyche’s side were deserving of a share of the spoils against another Premier League title contender, having frustrated Arsenal to a goalless stalemate previously.
They now face a City side on a run of form no-one could have expected. Pep Guardiola’s men have lost nine of their past 12 games, most recently a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa. Certainly, it seems a good time to play the Premier League champions - although they are expected to turn around their fortunes sooner rather than later.
Ahead of the Etihad Stadium encounter, here is the early. team news for both outfits.
Man City team news
Rodri - out
The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Ruben Dias - out
The centre-back is set to miss at least another three weeks of action.
Oscar Bobb - out
The forward has not played this season because of an issue he suffered in August. Bobb won't be back for several weeks, at least.
John Stones - doubt
The former Everton defender was forced off against Villa and may be set for another spell on the treatment table.
Ederson - doubt
The City goalkeeper missed the Villa loss and it remains to be seen if he will be back.
Matheus Nunes - doubt
Another who could not be involved against Villa because of a knock.
Everton team news
James Garner - out
The midfielder has been absent for three months because of a back injury. There has yet to be a timeframe on when he could be back.
Tim Iroegbunam - out
The summer signing from Aston Villa has missed the past three months because of a stress foot fracture. He is still not back in training.
Ashley Young - out
The versatile 39-year-old must serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. Dyche admitted that Young had suffered a neck injury before he was subbed against Chelsea.
Stanley Mills - out
The 21-year-old is back in training almost a year after he picked up a serious knee injury during a loan spell at Oxford United. Mills will require minutes for the under-21s before he is back in action.
Dwight McNeil - major doubt
The forward continues to nurse a knee issue that has forced him to miss the past two matches. Dyche has admitted it is unlikely that McNeil will feature.
Armando Broja - return
The striker could not play against his parent-club Chelsea but will be back in the squad.
