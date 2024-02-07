Everton return to action when they make the trip to Manchester City on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

And it'll be no surprise that the Toffees will be significant underdogs against the current Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium.

Sean Dyche's side picked up two decent results last week. Amid a depleted squad, they earned a goalless draw at Fulham before Jarrad Branthwaite's stoppage-time equaliser yielded a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Yet Everton remain in the Premier League relegation zone, having been hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules and await the outcome of the appeal hearing.

City, meanwhile, moved two points within the summit of the table after a 3-1 win over Brentford. Pep Guardiola's side have the chance to go top should they pick up three points against the Blues.

However, Everton earned a gutsy 1-1 draw in the fixture last season, while they also showed good spirit in a 3-1 loss at Goodison Park in December - with City given a golden chance through a controversial penalty awarded when the game was locked at a goal apiece.

Ahead of the latest meeting, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits.

1 . Man City vs Everton team news. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2 . Dele - out The midfielder is still to play for Everton this season. He recently had groin surgery and no time frame on a return has been given.

3 . Arnaut Danjuma - out The on-loan Villarreal forward limped off with in ankle injury in last week's 0-0 draw at Fulham. Dyche has already ruled Danjuma out of the City clash.