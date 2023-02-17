Everton news as director of football operations David Harrison leaves the club.

Goodison Park, the home of Everton Football Club. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton have confirmed that director of football operations David Harrison will depart the club.

Harrison, a cult figure among Toffees supporters having been given the nickname ‘Contract Dave’, will join Manchester United at the end of the month. He spent 27 years at Goodison Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Everton statement said: “Everton Football Club can confirm its firector of football operations, David Harrison, will leave the Club at the end of this month to take up a new senior position at Manchester United.

“David was appointed as Everton’s director of football operations in June 2018, having served as Club Secretary since 2002.

“Before becoming club secretary, David was manager of the ticket office for seven years.

“During his time at Everton, David has also served as a non-executive director of Liverpool County FA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank David for his outstanding dedication to the football club over the past 27 years and wishes him well in his future career.”

A Man Utd statement said: “David Harrison has been appointed director of football operations at Manchester United, to lead all operational aspects of the club’s football activities.

“He joins from Everton, where he held the same role for the Merseyside club. “David will report to John Murtough, football rirector, and be based at the Carrington Training Centre, with responsibility for ensuring that our football operations run as smoothly and effectively as possible. “This will include management of all our football operations at Carrington for the men’s, women’s and Academy teams, including crucial areas such as football administration, team travel and player support.