Altay Bayindir of Manchester United arrives ahead of the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on November 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United are sweating on Andre Onana for their trip to Everton on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The goalkeeper has pulled out of Cameroon duty, having been withdrawn in the 80th minute of their 3-0 win over Mauritius last week. He's now returned to Old Trafford for his injury to be assessed.

Onana cost United £43.9 million from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. So far, he has made 18 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side. Should the 27-year-old be unavailable for the clash against Everton at Goodison Park then Altay Bayindir would be in line for a debut. The Turkey international joined United from Fenerbahce in the summer but has yet to make an appearance.

Injuries are racking up for United with Rasmus Hojlund, who was purchased for £64 million from Atalanta in August, a significant doubt to face the Toffees. He suffered a muscle strain in United's 1-0 win over Luton Town before the international break.