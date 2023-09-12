Man Utd linked with shock move for Everton flop who played for just 11 minutes

Former Aston Villa and Everton winger Anwar El Ghazi is a reported target for Man Utd.

Anwar El Ghazi played just twice for Everton. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for a former Everton flop.

The Red Devils have concerns on the right wing, with Jadon Sancho falling out with manager Erik ten Hag while Antony has been placed on a leave of absence amid allegations of violence against women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, United are reportedly weighing up signing Anwar El Ghazi. According to Mail Online, the 28-year-old watched ten Hag's side's loss to Arsenal before the international break.

El Ghazi is a free agent after leaving PSV Eindhoven at the end of August by mutual consent. The two-cap Holland international spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Everton from Aston Villa. Yet El Ghazi was surplus to demands under then-boss Frank Lampard, having been signed by Rafa Benitez before he was axed.