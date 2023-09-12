Man Utd linked with shock move for Everton flop who played for just 11 minutes
Former Aston Villa and Everton winger Anwar El Ghazi is a reported target for Man Utd.
Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for a former Everton flop.
The Red Devils have concerns on the right wing, with Jadon Sancho falling out with manager Erik ten Hag while Antony has been placed on a leave of absence amid allegations of violence against women.
As a result, United are reportedly weighing up signing Anwar El Ghazi. According to Mail Online, the 28-year-old watched ten Hag's side's loss to Arsenal before the international break.
El Ghazi is a free agent after leaving PSV Eindhoven at the end of August by mutual consent. The two-cap Holland international spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Everton from Aston Villa. Yet El Ghazi was surplus to demands under then-boss Frank Lampard, having been signed by Rafa Benitez before he was axed.
El Ghazi made just two appearances for the Toffees - coming to a total of just 11 minutes. He was also not included in the final five match-day squads as Everton secured their Premier League status on the penultimate day of the campaign.