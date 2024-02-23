Man Utd striker to miss Everton clash through injury
Rasmus Hojlund will miss the next two to three weeks with a muscular injury, Manchester United have confirmed which will see him miss the upcoming Everton game.
The striker has scored eight in his last eight games and he will now miss Saturday's game against Fulham, next week's Manchester derby and the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Everton.
In a statement, United said: "Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday due to a muscle injury, which is expected to keep him out for 2-3 weeks."
Boss Erik Ten Hag said: "It’s a small injury. Two, three weeks. It happened and that is the risk of playing high intensity and training. It is not a big injury but he has to wait one, two or three weeks."
It is the second injury blow in a week for United, Luke Shaw also out for a few months plus several other players missing. When asked about their injury problems on Friday, Ten Hag said: "Of course, that is an issue and other clubs have this, but we have to to deal with it. I have the feeling we will deal with it better than in the autumn. It is an issue but the depth of the squad has to be proved.
"Other players will get opportunities to show their qualities," he added. "We have the confidence they can and that’s why we constructed this squad when we went into the January window, we saw that players are progressing and developing who didn’t have the chance in the first half of the season, or were injured. Now they get opportunities."