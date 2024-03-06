Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag. (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans ahead of their clash against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The pair were forced off in United's 3-1 loss against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend. Rashford had given Erik ten Hag's side the lead in the first half but they succumbed to the pressure of the Premier League titles.

United sit just sixth in the table, having suffered successive league defeats. They prepare to welcome an Everton side who are winless in their previous 10 top-flight games after spinning to a 3-1 reverse against West Ham United.

Speaking after the City game, ten Hag admitted he was unsure whether Rashford or Evans would be available for the visit of the Toffees.

"He [Rashford] had his problems with an injury. So he fought for 70 minutes, but then I had to take him off," the Red Devils head coach said via the club's website.

"And same with Jonny Evans. Also, he fought to be in this game, but after I think 60, 65 minutes it was over and we had to take him off.

"We are working on the players returning. "I think players will return in the coming weeks, especially after the international break.

"Hopefully Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford are not too bad and they recover and we can use them in the next game against Everton."

"I don't know, I can't tell you," ten Hag responded when asked if the duo are set for a spell on the sidelines.

"Finally they had to come off, but I [would have] preferred to keep them on as I think the organisation was very good. Jonny played brilliantly with Rapha [Varane] in the centre, and Rashford defended well.