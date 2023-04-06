Register
Man Utd vs Everton injury news - six players ruled out and two key men doubtful - gallery

Manchester United and Everton early team news before the Premier League clash.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST

Everton can take another step towards Premier League survival when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The relegation battle remains extremely tight, with twists and turns constantly occuring. But while Sean Dyche will have one eye on other results, he knows that the Toffees can only dictate their own fate.

Having picked up 12 points since taking charge, Everton are out of the bottom three - but only on goal difference.

Still, there will be plenty of confidence after the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week. Now the Blues are aiming to take more points off another outfit pushing for a top-four finish in United.

Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the squad situation for both teams.

1. Abdoulaye Doucoure - out

2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - doubtful

3. Andros Townsend - out

4. Donny van de Beek - out

