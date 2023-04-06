Manchester United and Everton early team news before the Premier League clash.

Everton can take another step towards Premier League survival when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The relegation battle remains extremely tight, with twists and turns constantly occuring. But while Sean Dyche will have one eye on other results, he knows that the Toffees can only dictate their own fate.

Having picked up 12 points since taking charge, Everton are out of the bottom three - but only on goal difference.

Still, there will be plenty of confidence after the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week. Now the Blues are aiming to take more points off another outfit pushing for a top-four finish in United.

Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the squad situation for both teams.

1 . Abdoulaye Doucoure - out The Everton midfielder starts a three-match a suspension for his sending off against Totteneham.

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - doubtful Everton are being cautious with the striker to ensure he does not break down again. Much will depend on how he’s trained heading into the game.

3 . Andros Townsend - out The winger continues his comeback from an ACL injury. He hasn’t played for a year.

4 . Donny van de Beek - out The former Everton loanee picked up a long-term knee injury early in the season, and he is not expected to return until pre-season.