Manchester United vs Everton team news in full.

Everton have made just one change for today’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Abdoulaye Doucoure starts the first of a three-match suspension after his red card in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham earlier this week.

Sean Dyche has opted to hand youngster Ellis Simms a start leading the line instead. It will mean that Demarai Gray will drop into a slightly deeper role. Otherwise, it’s the same team that earned a dramatic point against Spurs courtesy of Michael Keane’s 90th-minute thunderbold.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin again missed out because of injury but Nathan Patterson returns to the squad for the first time in more than three months.

United, meanwhile, have made three changes from their 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in for Diogo Dalot, Tyrell Malacia replaces the injured Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire is given a chance in place of rested Raphael Varane.

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Sabitzer, McTominay, Bruno, Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Subs: Butland, Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Gana Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray, Simms.