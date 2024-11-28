Man Utd vs Everton team news: five players out and three doubtful but one key return

Man Utd and Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Everton will be aiming to endure Rubem Amorim suffers a miserable first Premier League home game as Manchester United boss.

The Toffees make the short trip to Old Trafford on Sunday although it is a ground the visitors have failed to win at since 2013. And to add an extra layer to the encounter, Amorim will take charge of his first top-flight fixture in the Theatre of Dreams dugout, having drawn 1-1 at Ipswich Town during his maiden game as boss last weekend.

Everton may have lost only once in their past eight games but there is a malaise among large sections of supporters. Sean Dyche’s side have lacked any cutting edge and failed to score in their past three games - most recently in a goalless stalemate against 10-man Brentford.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

Man Utd team news

Lisandro Martinez - return

The centre-back has returned to training ahead of United's Europa League clash against Bodo/ Glimt on Thursday evening and is ready to feature, according to Amorim.

Leny Yoro - out

Yet to play for United since arriving from Lille in the summer transfer window. Yoro is back in training but the Red Devils are being cautious with the 18-year-old defender.

Harry Maguire - doubt

The centre-back has been on the sidelines for six weeks with a calf complaint and will not feature against Bodo/ Glimt in the Europa League.

Victor Lindelof - doubt

The defender suffered an injury on Sweden duty during the international break.

Everton team news

Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton captain has endured a frustrating season so far has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered before last month’s international break.

James Garner - out

On the comeback from a back issue that he sustained during October's financial break. Garner is on the comeback trail after good news from his specialist but will not get a chance to return to his former club this time around.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa is still recovering from a stress foot fracture. Dyche revealed last week that Iroegbunam was due to start a semi-loading period to make progress but he's still several weeks away.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker is back in training after his freak foot injury suffered before the start of the season. Chermiti will need minutes for the under-21s before being available for first-team action.

Armando Broja - major doubt

Made his Everton bow for the under-21s against Watford earlier this week. Broja only played the first half, though, and is likely to need more minutes under his belt before being ready to play for Dyche's side.