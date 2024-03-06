Everton go in search of their first Premier League victory in 11 games when they make the trip to Manchester United on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Toffees were given a boost last week when their points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules was reduced from 10 to six. However, the feelgood factor abated as they fell to a 3-1 loss against West Ham United.

Everton created more than enough chances to win the game as they had 22 shots with 11 on targets, as well as missing a penalty. Sean Dyche rued his side's lack of composure in the final third as a wait for a league win has stretched for more than two-and-a-half months. The Blues are five points adrift of the relegation zone but they'll be wanting to put further distance from the drop zone.

United, meanwhile, are licking their wounds after a 3-1 loss against Manchester City in the derby, while they were defeated 2-1 by Fulham in the league previously. The Red Devils sit a disappointing sixth in the table and are 11 points adrift of the top four.

Both outfits are in need of three points, with United earning a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in November. Ahead of the encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Dele - out Continues his comeback from groin surgery, having not played for Everton this season. Dyche recently admitted the midfielder's focus was on getting fit.

2 . Idrissa Gana Gueye - doubt Missed the West Ham loss with a groin issue. Much will depend on how the experienced midfielder's issue has settled down this week.

3 . Arnaut Danjuma - major doubt The on-loan Villarreal forward is making good progress from his ankle issue that his ruled him out of the past five games. However, the trip to Old Trafford may come too soon.