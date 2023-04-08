Manchester United hit by hammer injury blow ahead of Everton clash

Man Utd injury news ahead of the clash against Everton.

Luke Shaw has been ruled out of Manchester United’s clash against Everton at Old Trafford today.

The left-back suffered an injury during the Red Devils’ 1-0 victory over Brentford earlier this week. Despite walking off the pitch unassisted, Shaw will not be involved for the visit of the Toffees.

Head coach Erik ten Hag said: "Luke Shaw is not available for tomorrow. We have to see about the progress for the coming week.”