Manchester United hit by hammer injury blow ahead of Everton clash

Man Utd injury news ahead of the clash against Everton.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 07:13 BST

Luke Shaw has been ruled out of Manchester United’s clash against Everton at Old Trafford today.

The left-back suffered an injury during the Red Devils’ 1-0 victory over Brentford earlier this week. Despite walking off the pitch unassisted, Shaw will not be involved for the visit of the Toffees.

Head coach Erik ten Hag said: "Luke Shaw is not available for tomorrow. We have to see about the progress for the coming week.”

Christian Eriksen is set to return to the United squad, although former Everton loanee Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton, and Alejandro Garnacho are sidelined. Key midfielder Casemiro is suspended.

