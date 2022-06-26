Marcel Brands ‘interested’ in Everton summer transfer window raid

Everton are set loan out Jarrad Branthwaite for the 2022-23 season, reports suggest.
According to the Daily Mail, the centre-back will temporarily depart Goodison Park to gain crucial regular minutes elsewhere.
Branthwaite made only eight first-team appearances for the Toffees last campaign, scoring one goal.
He was behind Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane in the pecking order.
The 19-year-old is highly regarded, though, having been signed from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee two-and-a-half years ago.
And the left-footed defender has reportedly attracted a bevy of clubs.
Among them are PSV Eindhoven - with former Everton director of football Marcel Brands steering their ship.
Brands left Goodison in December before agreeing to return to the Dutch side this summer as their CEO/ general manager.
The 60-year-old helped sign Branthwaite for the Toffees.
Meanwhile, Championship outfits including Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Cardiff City and Sunderland are said to be keen - along with Bundesliga club Schalke.
Branthwaite spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers where he played 10 times.