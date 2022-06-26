Marcel Brands ‘interested’ in Everton summer transfer window raid

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly wanted on loan by the likes of PSV, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Everton are set loan out Jarrad Branthwaite for the 2022-23 season, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mail, the centre-back will temporarily depart Goodison Park to gain crucial regular minutes elsewhere.

Branthwaite made only eight first-team appearances for the Toffees last campaign, scoring one goal.

He was behind Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane in the pecking order.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded, though, having been signed from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee two-and-a-half years ago.

And the left-footed defender has reportedly attracted a bevy of clubs.

Among them are PSV Eindhoven - with former Everton director of football Marcel Brands steering their ship.

Brands left Goodison in December before agreeing to return to the Dutch side this summer as their CEO/ general manager.

Former Everton director of football Marcel Brands. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The 60-year-old helped sign Branthwaite for the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Championship outfits including Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Cardiff City and Sunderland are said to be keen - along with Bundesliga club Schalke.