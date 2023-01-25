Everton next manager news with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa in the reckoning to succeed Frank Lampard.

Marcelo Bielsa has ‘rejected’ the chance to become next Everton manager, according to reports in Argentina.

The Toffees are looking for a new candidate to take charge of the Goodison Park hot seat after Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday. Everton sit 19th in the Premier League and are two points adrift of safety.

Bielsa has been approached by Blues majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to succeed Lampard. The 67-year-old has been out of work since he was relieved of his duties by Leeds United just under a year ago, having engineered the Elland Road side’s return to the top flight.

Argentinian journalist César Luis Merlo has reported that Bielsa considered negotiated and showed interest in the role. But the former Lazio and Athletic Bilbao has opted against joining Everton.