Marco Silva reckons that Fulham were the 'dominant team' in their draw against Everton.

The Toffees' trip to Craven Cottage ended goalless, although both sides had chances throughout the game. Everton hit the crossbar twice and Beto spurned a golden opportunity at the death, while Fulham also struck the woodwork and visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a stunning save from Tosin Adarabioyo in the second half.

On the eve of Everton's appeal after being hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules, they dropped into the relegation zone after Luton's 4-0 win over Brighton.

And despite the Blues having just one recognised centre-midfielder available in James Garner, they displayed spirit and resolve against Fulham. However, ex-Everton manager Silva reckons his Cottagers deserved all three points.

Silva told reporters: "I'm disappointed with the result. I have to be honest, both team had chances to score. In my opinion, we were the most dominant team on the pitch. All the stats show that as well - shots, corners, possession.

"They started a bit better than us but from the moment we started to settle and play our way and create our moments, we started to be dominant on the pitch.

"We knew about their away form that has been really good this season. Most of the points Everton have this season have been from away games and we knew that many times this season. They are really strong, some [chances] come from counter-attacks, some set-pieces.