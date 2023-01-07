Everton have won just one game in their past 12 and are in the Premier League relegation zone.

Marcus Rashford saluted the character Everton showed in their loss against Manchester United.

The Toffees' poor run of results continued as they suffered a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford and crashed out of the FA Cup.

Advertisement

Rashford continued his rich vein of form for United. He created his side's first two goals - a strike from Antony and a Conor Coady own goal - before stroking home a late penalty.

Everton have won just one game in their past 12 fixtures - with nine of them being defeats. The Blues find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone and manager Frank Lampard finds himself under pressure, with some fans calling for his head.

But Rashford, speaking to ITV, believes the Everton dressing room fighting for Lampard given the response they showed.