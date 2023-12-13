'Maybe Mason's agent' - Southampton boss says if Mason Holgate will return to Everton in January
Mason Holgate has made just five appearances on loan at Southampton from Everton.
Southampton manager Russell Martin has conceded that Mason Holgate could return to Everton next month.
The defender moved to the Saints on a season-loan loan in the summer transfer window, having been down Sean Dyche's defensive pecking order at Goodison Park.
However, Holgate has struggled for regular minutes at Southampton. He has made a total of just five appearances and been left on the bench for the Saints - who sit fourth in the Championship - in their previous four matches.
Southampton face Coventry City tonight and Holgate is again set to be among the substitutes, with Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis ahead in the pecking order.
Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, Martin insisted that the Saints are still to hold talks with Everton about Holgate's future heading into January. But the St Mary's chief expects discussions soon.
Martin said: "There has been no conversation about that as far as I am aware. I took him out of the team because I felt Janny deserved his place back following suspension. The most frustrating thing is that he cannot control that. That was my decision and it was tough. I've left someone, who has been really great, out for the game tomorrow and the conversation is not easy. When you care about them it's a horrible conversation and it's why leadership can be very lonely, you feel the anger they feel towards you.
"Mason has been a victim of that and he hasn't done anything wrong, he's looked like the player I knew we were signing when he came back into the team. He is out of the team because the other guys have played well and that is frustrating for him. I can't sit here and say he is definitely staying Would we want him to stay? Yes. He is a great teammate, he's got a great energy around the place and he's been good on the pitch the last few times.
"However, I also understand that he probably wants to play more minutes and for Everton, it is probably frustrating as well. I am sure there will be conversations between Jason (Wilcox), Everton, and maybe Mason's agent at some point. Until it becomes something of real interest I don't think it will come to my door anyway, and if it does we will have to deal with it then."