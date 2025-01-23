McNeil, Garner, Iroegbunam: Full Everton injury list and potential return games ahead of Brighton
Everton go in search of just a second Premier League victory on the road this season when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.
There will be a feelgood factor among supporters making the long trip to the south coast on Saturday. The return of David Moyes as manager has given fans a fillip - as have the two games he’s been in charge of.
Everton suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Aston Villa before delivering an impressive 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Both games were at Goodison Park and now Moyes prepares to take the Blues on their travels. Sitting four points above the Premier League relegation zone, the Everton boss has insisted that reinforcements in the January transfer window are required.
But Moyes will also be hoping that the number of players in the treatment room can decrease. As things stand, six members of the Toffees’ squad are unavailable. Ahead of the Brighton fixture, here is the latest on the Everton injury front.
Dwight McNeil - knee
The key Everton forward has been absent for the past eight matches. McNeil has been out longer than the initial prognosis and has not been in training. However, before Tottenham, Moyes said that the ex-Burnley man wasn’t too far away from being back in training.
Potential return: Brighton (A), Saturday 25 January.
James Garner - back
The midfielder has been unavailable for three months with a back problem. Garner has been back in training for more than a week but will need to increase fitness levels ahead of a return given his lay-off. Everton could look to get him an outing for the under-21s and they play Newcastle United on Friday evening.
Potential return: Brighton (A), Saturday 25 January or Leicester (H), Saturday 1 February.
Tim Iroegbunam - foot
The summer signing from Aston Villa has also been unavailable for more than three months after suffering a problem in training. He’s just started getting back with the group, although the midfielder may need minutes for the under-21s to build sharpness.
Potential return game: February
Seamus Coleman - calf
The Everton skipper has had fitness issues throughout the campaign and been limited to just four outings. Moyes admitted before Spurs that Coleman was ‘a bit behind’ the three aforementioned players.
Potential return game: February
Youssef Chermiti - thigh
After spending around three months absent with a foot injury, the striker is back on the treatment table. He’s set to be unavailable for at least a couple of more weeks and will probably need more
Potential return: February.
Armando Broja - ankle
The on-loan Chelsea striker has had no luck at Everton since his arrival. Broja is now absent for at least 10 weeks with an ankle problem and Everton are in talks about ending his loan. Terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit have to be agreed, though.
Potential return: N/A.
