Dwight McNeil injury update as Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card appeal stance confirmed

Dwight McNeil was forced off in Everton's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sent off.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Jan 2024, 22:20 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 22:52 GMT
Dwight McNeil was stretchered off for Everton against Crystal Palace. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)Dwight McNeil was stretchered off for Everton against Crystal Palace. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Everton are hopeful about Dwight McNeil's injury after he was stretchered off in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

The third-round tie will now head to a replay after the Selhurst Park encounter ended goalless. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off for Everton in the 79th minute after a VAR review for a tackle on Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne.

To compound the Blues' woes, McNeil suffered an ankle injury that required lengthy treatment. Speaking after the game, Dyche said on McNeil's fitness: "It's early yet but Dwight is in the dressing room and calm, which is a good sign. Hopefully, it's a swollen ankle but it's too early to tell."

Everton were left baffled when Calvert-Lewin was given his marching orders. Referee Chris Kavanagh did not give a foul for the striker's challenge on Clyne yet VAR recommended the on-field referee to review the incident - and Kavanagh branded a red card.

The Toffees can appeal Calvert-Lewin's dismissal although Dyche admits he will have to 'double-check' the process. The Blues boss told ITV Sport: "I haven't asked Dom [how he's feeling]. Slow-mo shows a different picture. If you're going to slow-mo things then you've got to slow-mo what could have been a penalty on Beto. He's got his arms around him, covers his body, he goes down and it's not given. If you've got to slow-mo everything, you've got to slow-mo everything.

"At the end of the day, there is contact - minor contact. Live, he doesn't give anything, you slow it down and everything looks worse, we all know that.  I'm not sure what the process is so we'll double-check it."

