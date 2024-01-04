Dwight McNeil was forced off in Everton's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sent off.

Dwight McNeil was stretchered off for Everton against Crystal Palace. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton are hopeful about Dwight McNeil's injury after he was stretchered off in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

The third-round tie will now head to a replay after the Selhurst Park encounter ended goalless. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off for Everton in the 79th minute after a VAR review for a tackle on Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To compound the Blues' woes, McNeil suffered an ankle injury that required lengthy treatment. Speaking after the game, Dyche said on McNeil's fitness: "It's early yet but Dwight is in the dressing room and calm, which is a good sign. Hopefully, it's a swollen ankle but it's too early to tell."

Everton were left baffled when Calvert-Lewin was given his marching orders. Referee Chris Kavanagh did not give a foul for the striker's challenge on Clyne yet VAR recommended the on-field referee to review the incident - and Kavanagh branded a red card.

The Toffees can appeal Calvert-Lewin's dismissal although Dyche admits he will have to 'double-check' the process. The Blues boss told ITV Sport: "I haven't asked Dom [how he's feeling]. Slow-mo shows a different picture. If you're going to slow-mo things then you've got to slow-mo what could have been a penalty on Beto. He's got his arms around him, covers his body, he goes down and it's not given. If you've got to slow-mo everything, you've got to slow-mo everything.