Everton have several players who they could look to sell in the summer transfer window.

Former Everton defender Michael Ball has raised the question about whether some of the club's fringe players could be sold to Saudi Arabia.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have so far been splashing the cash to prise players to the Middle East during this summer's transfer window.

Karim Benzema has joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid while Chelsea quartet N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Eouard Mendy are all in talks to make a move to Saudi. Meanwhile, Ruben Neves is also set to join Al Hilal for £47 million.

The policy of the clubs from the Arab state has made plenty sit up and take note. And with Everton needing to offload some of their peripheral figures - the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Dele Alli, Neal Maupay and Mason Holgate among those who the club may be open to offers for - Ball has pondered whether there might be an opportunity for the Toffees.

The ex-Blues left-back wrote on Twitter: "Is Saudi’s booming transfer policy a chance for Everton to finally find buyers for unwanted players to get money in?"