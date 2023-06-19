Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

‘Booming’ - Michael Ball gives potential solution to how Everton could offload fringe players

Everton have several players who they could look to sell in the summer transfer window.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST
Jean-Philippe Gbamin is surplus to requirements at Everton. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty ImagesJean-Philippe Gbamin is surplus to requirements at Everton. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
Jean-Philippe Gbamin is surplus to requirements at Everton. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Former Everton defender Michael Ball has raised the question about whether some of the club's fringe players could be sold to Saudi Arabia.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have so far been splashing the cash to prise players to the Middle East during this summer's transfer window.

Karim Benzema has joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid while Chelsea quartet N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Eouard Mendy are all in talks to make a move to Saudi. Meanwhile, Ruben Neves is also set to join Al Hilal for £47 million.

Most Popular

The policy of the clubs from the Arab state has made plenty sit up and take note. And with Everton needing to offload some of their peripheral figures - the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Dele Alli, Neal Maupay and Mason Holgate among those who the club may be open to offers for - Ball has pondered whether there might be an opportunity for the Toffees.

The ex-Blues left-back wrote on Twitter: "Is Saudi’s booming transfer policy a chance for Everton to finally find buyers for unwanted players to get money in?"

Everton have announced the departures of Asmir Begovic, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend at the end of their respective contracts. Meanwhile, captain Seamus Coleman, midfielder Tom Davies and back-up goalkeeper Andy Lonergan have been offered new deals.

Related topics:Saudi ArabiaKarim BenzemaReal MadridChelsea