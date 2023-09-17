‘Trying to’ - Mikel Arteta makes Bramley-Moore Dock stadium admission ahead of Everton clash
Everton prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League at Goodison Park.
Mikel Arteta believes that Everton can overcome ‘tough times’ to improve as a club in the future.
The former Toffees midfielder makes a return to Goodison Park this afternoon (16.30 BST) with his Arsenal side. Arteta spent six years at Everton during his playing days, scoring 35 goals in 209 appearances. But the Spaniard’s allegiances are firmly with the Gunners, having left the Blues to join Arsenal in 2011 and has served as their manager since 2019.
Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season while Everton narrowly avoided relegation for a second straight campaign. The Toffees have also had financial problems, having suffered combined losses of £400 million since 2019.
Supporters will be hopeful that things are on the up in the future, though. Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94.1% stake to 777 Partners. Meanwhile, the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock continues to be constructed.
Arteta has his sights set on a victory at Goodison - but is hoping things soon turn for his ex-club. Via the Arsenal website, he said: “Obviously, I have a big emotional attachment to that football club, the way they treated me and the years that I spent there. The incredible memories that I have, so always grateful. It was a big, big part of my playing career, and now as a coach I have to play against them and obviously I want to beat them.
“That’s the history of football clubs and the challenges that we all have right now is the competition. The project that they have there with the new stadium and everything that they are trying to do is very exciting as well but, like everybody, you have tough times. It’s how you overcome those situations to become better.”