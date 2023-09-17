Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mikel Arteta believes that Everton can overcome ‘tough times’ to improve as a club in the future.

The former Toffees midfielder makes a return to Goodison Park this afternoon (16.30 BST) with his Arsenal side. Arteta spent six years at Everton during his playing days, scoring 35 goals in 209 appearances. But the Spaniard’s allegiances are firmly with the Gunners, having left the Blues to join Arsenal in 2011 and has served as their manager since 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season while Everton narrowly avoided relegation for a second straight campaign. The Toffees have also had financial problems, having suffered combined losses of £400 million since 2019.

Supporters will be hopeful that things are on the up in the future, though. Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94.1% stake to 777 Partners. Meanwhile, the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock continues to be constructed.

Arteta has his sights set on a victory at Goodison - but is hoping things soon turn for his ex-club. Via the Arsenal website, he said: “Obviously, I have a big emotional attachment to that football club, the way they treated me and the years that I spent there. The incredible memories that I have, so always grateful. It was a big, big part of my playing career, and now as a coach I have to play against them and obviously I want to beat them.