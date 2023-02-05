Mikel Arteta makes Everton crowd admission amid classy verdict after Arsenal’s loss

Everton earned a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saluted how Sean Dyche has ‘turned things around’ in such a short space of time at Everton.

Dyche couldn’t have asked for a better start as Toffees boss with a 1-0 victory against the Premier League leaders at Goodison Park. James Tarkowski notched the only goal of the game for Everton in the second half.

The Blues handed Arsenal just their second loss in the top flight this season - as well as claiming three points for the first time since October. And Arteta was magnanimous is defeat.

He said: “Everton were really good and we have to congratulate them for the way they have turned things around. They were really efficient and from our side disappointed because we didn’t get the result we wanted but the performance doesn’t reflect what we have been doing. Especially in two phases, one when they were really direct and struggled to control that type of game.

“And with the amount of situations, open situations in the final third, that has to finish with clear-cut chances, much more than today.”

The Goodison Park crowd was vociferous from the outset to help inspire Everton’s victory.

Arteta, who represented Everton between 2005-11 in his playing days - knew such an atmosphere was coming.

He added: “We cannot control the energy that they’re going to have. I said to them that the energy was going to be exactly how it was.

