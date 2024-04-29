Everton are waiting to find out the full extent of Vitalii Mykolenko’s injury issue.

The left-back was absent for the Toffees’ 1-0 win over Brentford which secured Premier League safety. Mykolenko suffered his issue in the 2-0 Merseyside triumph against Liverpool earlier in the week when landing awkwardly on his ankle. He had carried on until half-time before being replaced by Ashley Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the Brentford victory, Dyche admitted that the Ukraine international had sustained ‘more damage’ than Everton had hoped for - and it remains to be seen if he will feature in the final three games this term.