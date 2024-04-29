'More damage' - Vitalii Mykolenko injury update after Everton secure Premier League status
Everton are waiting to find out the full extent of Vitalii Mykolenko’s injury issue.
The left-back was absent for the Toffees’ 1-0 win over Brentford which secured Premier League safety. Mykolenko suffered his issue in the 2-0 Merseyside triumph against Liverpool earlier in the week when landing awkwardly on his ankle. He had carried on until half-time before being replaced by Ashley Young.
Ahead of the Brentford victory, Dyche admitted that the Ukraine international had sustained ‘more damage’ than Everton had hoped for - and it remains to be seen if he will feature in the final three games this term.
The Blues boss said: “We will wait and see. It's not a great one in the sense I don't think it will be a quick one but we don't know about the full timescale. He's in good spirits. He tried to play on, fair play to him, but couldn't quite get there and it's proved to be a bit more damage than we were hoping.”
