Everton have been heavily linked with a switch for Morgan Gibbs-White during the summer transfer window.
Frank Lampard’s made only one signing so far - bringing in James Tarkowski on a free transfer from Burnley.
But Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White is someone who’s on the Toffees manager’s radar.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United where he impressed, scoring 12 goals and creating a further 10 in 37 appearances.
But Gibbs-White is supposedly highly coveted.
We round up the latest news on the attacking midfielder.
Everton ready second bid
Everton are readying another bid for Gibbs-White, according to Football Insider.
It is claimed that the Blues have already had a £22.5 million offer knocked back by Bruno Lage's side.
But it's said that Lampard's side are confident Wolves will accept the latest proposal.
What's more, Gibbs-White also wants to move to Goodison Park.
Rivals circle
The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claims that Wolves rebuffed a £25 million bid from Everton.
And the Toffees are not the only club still in the race for Morgan Gibbs-White.
It is said that Crystal Palace, Southampton and Premier League new-boys Nottingham Forest want the England under-21 international.
Wolves asking price
The Telegraph has claimed that Wolves will demand a deal closer to £30 million including add-ons for Gibbs-White.
He has two years remaining on his current Molineux deal.
Gibbs-White is also expected to be part of Lage’s squad that heads off on pre-season tour to Spain.
Cooper factor
It's no surprise that Forest - who've spent more than £50 million as they prepare for life back in the top flight after a 23-year wait - may be interested in Gibbs-White.
City Ground boss Steve Cooper worked with the creative midfielder when England won the under-17 World Cup five years ago.
And Cooper also had Gibbs-White on loan at Swansea City during the first half of the 2020-21 season.
European football correspondent Jacques Talbot has suggested that Gibbs-White would like to play under Cooper again.