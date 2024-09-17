Simon Jordan. Picture: talkSPORT | talkSPORT

Everton takeover news as the Friedkin Group have reportedly revived interest in buying the club.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farhad Moshiri will want to create ‘competitive tension’ when it comes to a potential Everton takeover. That is according to former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan after reports emerged that the Friedkin Group (TFG) have reignited interest in buying the club.

TFG, headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, pulled out of a deal to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent majority stake in July. Subsequently, John Textor has come to the table and has been granted a period of exclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with Sky Sports, Textor claimed that he was making progress and hopeful of completing a deal by 30 November. He first has to sell his 45% shareholding in Crystal Palace as Premier League rules prohibit individuals owning more than one club.

Although TFG put paid to a transaction, they are owned £200 million after taking on debt owed to MSP Sports capital and local businessmen George Downing and Andy Bell, as well as providing Everton with cash flow.

And for that reason, Jordan believes that is why TFG - who own Italian outfit AS Roma - may still be in the equation. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “My understanding of Friedkin is that he's bought the debt so the reasons why certain people are no longer in the equation - maybe George Downing, maybe Andy Bell - was that the debt was overtaken by Friedkin.

“That's my understanding, it might be wrong but I don't think it is and that means he's a significant player in the acquisition of this football club. All of them are going to circle around and try to buy the club, giving Moshiri as little as possible - which is probably what he deserves. He's turned what was once a great club into an embarrassment because of mismanagement. Not because he is incapable but because he has no knowledge of the industry he's in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You're in a situation where Everton needs to be acquired. If you're Moshiri, you want to create as many opportunities to have competitive tension in the conversation as you can. If you're Friedkin, you have an enormous amount of money and now potentially have some of the debt so want to preserve your position on the debt and may have to restructure and re-engineer it. All of these equations are leading to a conclusion that will bring Moshiri some sort of outcome.

“My understanding is Moshiri doesn't have an enormous amount of money left and that can draw from the business. The club has got a lot of debt and a football stadium the other side of it that will give it a huge opportunity to come out of the challenges it's brought on itself.

“He will take what he's given. Eventually, they will have to force this pill down his throat because, at this moment, Everton may have a bit of cash flow - Textor himself referred to it.”