Mykolenko, Doucoure, Coleman: full Everton injury list and potential return games - gallery
Everton injury news as they prepare for two big games.
Everton are preparing for a big week in their 2023-24 season.
Optimism is as high as it has been for some time among supporters - with the players and fans united. After being hit with a 10-point Premier League deduction for breaching financial rules, which has been appealed, the Toffees have reacted in the best manner possible. Since the punishment, Everton have won all four games - with their points docking wiped out and are seven points clear of relegation.
Now the Blues turn their attention to a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham, with a potential Wembley outing on the horizon, before travelling to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Sean Dyche has admitted his squad is getting slightly stretched because of injuries, however, and here's a look at the current situation.