Register
BREAKING
Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko. Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko.
Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko.

Mykolenko, Doucoure, Coleman: full Everton injury list and potential return games - gallery

Everton injury news as they prepare for two big games.

By Will Rooney
Published 19th Dec 2023, 06:37 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 06:48 GMT

Everton are preparing for a big week in their 2023-24 season.

Optimism is as high as it has been for some time among supporters - with the players and fans united. After being hit with a 10-point Premier League deduction for breaching financial rules, which has been appealed, the Toffees have reacted in the best manner possible. Since the punishment, Everton have won all four games - with their points docking wiped out and are seven points clear of relegation.

Now the Blues turn their attention to a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham, with a potential Wembley outing on the horizon, before travelling to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Sean Dyche has admitted his squad is getting slightly stretched because of injuries, however, and here's a look at the current situation.

Forced off against Burnley and it will depend how serious the midfielder's problem is. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Tues 19 Dec or Tottenham (A), Sat 23 Dec.

1. Abdoulaye Doucoure - hamstring

Forced off against Burnley and it will depend how serious the midfielder's problem is. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Tues 19 Dec or Tottenham (A), Sat 23 Dec.

The left-back's injury is only minor but much will depend on how it has settled down. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Tues 19 Dec or Tottenham (A), Sat 23 Dec.

2. Vitalii Mykolenko - groin

The left-back's injury is only minor but much will depend on how it has settled down. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Tues 19 Dec or Tottenham (A), Sat 23 Dec.

The veteran 38-year-old was forced off against Chelsea in the first half with what Dyche described as a 'niggly' issue. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Tues 19 Dec or Tottenham (A), Sat 23 Dec.

3. Ashley Young - knock

The veteran 38-year-old was forced off against Chelsea in the first half with what Dyche described as a 'niggly' issue. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Tues 19 Dec or Tottenham (A), Sat 23 Dec.

The Everton captain was immense in his first appearance in seven months in the 3-0 win over Newcastle. Coleman was forced off in the second half but was back running on the treadmill the next day before ordered to stop. Everton are assessing him day by day. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Tues 19 Dec or Tottenham (A), Sat 23 Dec.

4. Seamus Coleman -

The Everton captain was immense in his first appearance in seven months in the 3-0 win over Newcastle. Coleman was forced off in the second half but was back running on the treadmill the next day before ordered to stop. Everton are assessing him day by day. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Tues 19 Dec or Tottenham (A), Sat 23 Dec.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueTottenhamFulham