Nathan Patterson suffered an injury blow for Scotland against Ukraine.

Nathan Patterson receives treatment. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Nathan Patterson has sent his thanks after his injury blow.

The Everton defender was stretchered off in the first half of Scotland’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine in the Nations League last night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees now await further news on how long Patterson could be sidelined for.

Posting on Instagram, Patterson wrote: “Thanks for all the messages last night. Really appreciate the support.

“The boys were great from start to finish.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted that it did not ‘look too good’ that Patterson was forced off at Hampden Park.

He told Premier Sports: “Nathan Patterson, it doesn’t look too good when they go off on a stretcher. He, obviously felt something on his leg.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how it pans out. Hopefully, it’s not too serious, and hopefully he’s not out for too long.”

“Two players light (with Celtic’s David Turnbull also injured). I’ll probably need to call up at least one, maybe two players.”