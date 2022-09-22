Nathan Patterson sends 19-word message to fans as Everton await further injury news
Nathan Patterson suffered an injury blow for Scotland against Ukraine.
Nathan Patterson receives treatment. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Nathan Patterson has sent his thanks after his injury blow.
The Everton defender was stretchered off in the first half of Scotland’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine in the Nations League last night.
The Toffees now await further news on how long Patterson could be sidelined for.
Posting on Instagram, Patterson wrote: “Thanks for all the messages last night. Really appreciate the support.
“The boys were great from start to finish.”
Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted that it did not ‘look too good’ that Patterson was forced off at Hampden Park.
He told Premier Sports: “Nathan Patterson, it doesn’t look too good when they go off on a stretcher. He, obviously felt something on his leg.
“We’ll just have to wait and see how it pans out. Hopefully, it’s not too serious, and hopefully he’s not out for too long.”
“Two players light (with Celtic’s David Turnbull also injured). I’ll probably need to call up at least one, maybe two players.”
Everton’s next Premier League fixture is against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday 1 October.