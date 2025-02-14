Everton injury news on Iliman Ndiaye, Nathan Patterson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil and the remainder of the unavailable players.

David Moyes did not try to mask his feelings despite the euphoria following Everton’s dramatic draw against Liverpool.

In the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, James Tarkowski netted a 98th-minute volley to earn the Toffees a deserved 2-2 stalemate. The Grand Old Lady was rocking throughout the evening and the players’ performance matched those in the stands.

But there was a melee at the full-time whistle, sparked by Blues midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The midfielder celebrated in front of the away supporters and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones tussled with Doucoure. As a result, both were given second yellow cards and must serve respective one-game bans.

Moyes admitted he was disappointed with Doucoure given the number of players Everton currently have unavailable. Against Liverpool, two goalkeepers were on the bench as well as two members of the under-21s in Martin Sherif and Isaac Heath.

The Blues may be 10 points above the Premier League relegation zone but Moyes still believes they are not fully safe. In addition, he will want to take as much momentum into next season as possible.

Everton travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday and here is a look at the current injury situation.

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back has been absent for the past two games because of a hamstring issue. If Patterson’s issue is a minor strain then he could be back to fitness but Everton will not want to take any risks.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (A), Saturday 15 February.

Youssef Chermiti - thigh

The young striker has not made a senior outing this season. He was sidelined for several months with a freak foot injury which required surgery on the eve of the season before picking up his current issue. Chermiti is still a couple of weeks away from full fitness although he is undergoing individual training.

Potential return: Late February

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain has been plagued by fitness issues throughout the season and made just four appearances. Coleman has an ongoing calf complaint that he cannot shake off and did not train before the Bournemouth encounter.

Potential return: N/A

Dwight McNeil - knee

The versatile forward hasn't played for more than two months because of a knee injury. McNeil recently had surgery and is now on the comeback trail. However, Moyes admitted before the Liverpool game that the ex-Burnley man could be absent for up to another six weeks.

Potential return: March

Armando Broja - ankle

The striker remained at Goodison Park despite the club holding talks with Chelsea over potentially ending his loan deal. When suffering his problem in the FA Cup third-round win over Plymouth a month ago, Broja was expected to be out for up to 12 weeks but that timeframe has been reduced somewhat.

Potential return game: Late March

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring

The centre-forward is out for a prolonged period given the severity of his issue sustained in a 1-0 win at Brighton last month. However, Moyes does not believe that Calvert-Lewin will be unavailable for the remainder of the campaign.

Potential return: N/A

Orel Mangala - knee

The on-loan Lyon midfielder has ruptured his ACL and won’t play against this season.

Iliman Ndiaye - knee

The winger has been magnificent since joining Everton from Marseille last summer, scoring eight goals in 26 games. But Ndiaye was visibly upset when he was forced off against Liverpool. The Senegal international kicked the ground and he was pictured wearing a knee brace and using crutches when undergoing tests on Thursday. Moyes will give an update at his pre-match press conference.

Potential return: N/A