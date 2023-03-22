‘Strong negotiations’ - Neal Maupay’s agent makes huge Everton summer transfer claim

Everton transfer news as Neal Maupay’s agent speaks out about his future.

The agent of Neal Maupay has admitted that the Everton striker will look to depart in the summer transfer window.

Maupay joined the Toffees from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer for around £15 million. However, the Frenchman has endured a difficult season at Goodison Park. He’s scored just one goal in 22 games - with that effort coming in a 1-0 defeat of West Ham last September.

Despite the injury absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray has been operating as a makeshift striker. And Ellis Simms was preferred off the bench before bagging the equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Federico Pastorello, Maupay’s representative, revealed that Italian side Salernitana were interested before he joined Everton.

And speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Pastorello revealed a move to Serie A at the season’s end is an option.

He said: “We had strong negotiations with Salernitana, then he went to Everton. There was a technical change, we're at the end of the season and we'll see what to do. He sees Serie A as a place to go, we'll work to satisfy him, there will probably be of the work for him to do in Italy.”