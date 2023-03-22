Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
23 minutes ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
23 minutes ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
14 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
16 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
16 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque

‘Strong negotiations’ - Neal Maupay’s agent makes huge Everton summer transfer claim

Everton transfer news as Neal Maupay’s agent speaks out about his future.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 07:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 07:26 GMT

The agent of Neal Maupay has admitted that the Everton striker will look to depart in the summer transfer window.

Maupay joined the Toffees from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer for around £15 million. However, the Frenchman has endured a difficult season at Goodison Park. He’s scored just one goal in 22 games - with that effort coming in a 1-0 defeat of West Ham last September.

Despite the injury absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray has been operating as a makeshift striker. And Ellis Simms was preferred off the bench before bagging the equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Most Popular

Federico Pastorello, Maupay’s representative, revealed that Italian side Salernitana were interested before he joined Everton.

And speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Pastorello revealed a move to Serie A at the season’s end is an option.

He said: “We had strong negotiations with Salernitana, then he went to Everton. There was a technical change, we're at the end of the season and we'll see what to do. He sees Serie A as a place to go, we'll work to satisfy him, there will probably be of the work for him to do in Italy.”

Maupay is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2025.

Neal MaupayBrighton and Hove AlbionEllis SimmsDominic Calvert-LewinWest HamChelsea