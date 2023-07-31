Register
‘Needed to’ - Sean Dyche says what about Everton is concerning him

Everton have scored just four goals in as many pre-season games.

By Will Rooney
Published 31st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Sean Dyche has admitted that Everton's lack of goal threat is a concern - but the club are working hard to remedy that.

The Toffees are unbeaten in their pre-season campaign yet have failed to fire in the final third. They've netted just four times in as many games and needed a 96th-minute Amadou Onana strike to earn a 1-0 win at Stoke City last Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness is being carefully managed having had back-to-back campaigns ravaged by injuries. Everton covet someone to provide cover and competition for Calvert-Lewin - but long-term target El Bilal Toure opted to join Italian side Atalanta from Almeria.

The likes of Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho and Southampton's Che Adams have also been linked. And Dyche, speaking after the Stoke win, admitted the Blues have missed out on targets this summer.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "It's a tough market. There is only so much that we can do, so we are working very hard - I can assure everyone of that - to construct deals that can work.

"There is no exact moment until it's over the line. There have been situations where we have been into where we thought we were going to get it over the line and we don't - that's the way it goes.

"A lack of goals is always a concern because you need to score to win games. We showed in the second half of the season that we needed to find different ways of scoring goals and we are going to have to do that going forwards. That is part of football."

Everton have so far signed Ashley Young on a free transfer and Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal this summer.

