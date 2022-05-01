Everton defeated Chelsea 1-0 to give their Premier League survival hopes a big lift.

Frank Lampard extolled the Everton fans for the bear-pit reception and atmosphere they created that inspired the victory over Chelsea.

The Toffees delivered a huge 1-0 win at Goodison Park to give their Premier League survival chances a huge lifeline.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richarlison bagged the only goal of the game in the second half, which moved 18th-placed Everton within two points of Burnley and Leeds United with a game in hand.

Evertonians lined the streets to greet the team bus ahead of kick-off while they were vociferous throughout the game.

Lampard saluted everyone who helped create the ambience - and has now challenged his troops to improve their away form if the Blues are to avoid relegation.

What’s been said

The Everton boss said: “It’s special. It’s not the norm, coming in today to see the fans.

“The understanding and feeling for the players to understand what it means to the fans is special.

“If it doesn’t give you goosebumps, it doesn’t get you ready to go out and give everything then there’s something wrong with you. You shouldn’t be playing the game.

“They were the 12th man, people of the match - the men, women and children who came and done it before. Also, during the warm-up, at the start of the game and to get us over the line at the end of the game.

Everton fans greet the team bus ahead of their victory over Chelsea. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s a positive and negative for us. When the club comes together at Goodison, it’s amazing. That’s why results have been good here.

“The negative is when we go away from home, our players can’t replicate what we do here and that’s the next challenge because we’ve got two away games (against Watford and Arsenal).

“But just hanging on here today, they were a massive reason that got us over the line.

“That’s the reality of it. When you feel pushed on by fans supporting you, it sounds so simple, but the velocity of it today, good aggression in terms of support of people’s work ethic.

“My only worry was I thought people would run for the sake of it. Against Chelsea, you can’t because they’ll play around you and Thiago Silva will play through you.