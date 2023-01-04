‘Personally’ - Neville Southall makes Everton board claim if Frank Lampard is sacked

Frank Lampard is under pressure as Everton manager after a 4-1 loss to Brighton.

Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Everton legend Neville Southall believes that Frank Lampard should remain as manager.

Pressure has ramped up on Lampard after the Toffees' chastening 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Everton have picked up just two points from their past six Premier League matches. As a result, they sit only one point and two places above the relegation zone.

There are genuine fears among sections of supporters that the Blues are heading for the drop this season and some feel a change in the hot seat is needed.

But with Rafa Benitez, Marco Silva, Sam Allardyce, Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez all axed before Lampard, Southall believes it would be another failure by the Everton board if the latest boss suffered the same fate.

Posting on Twitter, Southall - who won two Division One titles, two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup with Everton - wrote: "If the board sack Lampard it’s another failure by them.