Everton can give their Premier League survival hopes a big boost when they face Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Sunday (1.30 BST).

But the Toffees will have to make a marked improvement if they are to haul themselves out of danger. Sean Dyche’s side have won just one Premier League game in 15 matches and coupled with an eight-point deduction, they hover just two points above the drop zone.

The nadir of that run was a chastening 6-0 thrashing against Chelsea earlier this week. To a man, Everton were woeful and Dyche has admitted he’s held home truths with his squad and coaching staff in the aftermath.

But a win for the Blues can see them move four points above 17th-placed Forest who drew 2-2 with Wolves last time.

Dyche will surely make changes from the Chelsea thrashing but will be without captain Seamus Coleman (groin) along with Nathan Patterson, who is sidelined for the rest of the season with a hamstring issue.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Forest.

1 . Everton's English manager Sean Dyche reacts during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 2, 2024. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) Sean Dyche. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 keeper made a catastrophic error against Chelsea but there haven't been too many to think of over the past few seasons.

3 . RB - Ashley Young Perhaps wouldn't be everyone's choice but Dyche seems to trust the 38-year-old and he may get the nod over Ben Godfrey with Coleman a major doubt and Patterson injured.