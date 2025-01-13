David Moyes. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton’s potential starting line-up under David Moyes should they make signings in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A familiar face is back at Everton.

Some 12 years after his exit from the Goodison Park hot seat, David Moyes is again in charge of the Toffees. In the period since he left, Everton have never hit the heights that Moyes achieved during his first spell.

During his 11 years as manager between 2022-2013, the Scot guided Everton to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns. His eight successors all fell short of what Moyes achieved, despite many having markedly more resources at their disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ater the sacking of Sean Dyche, with the Blues sitting one points above the Premier League relegation zone, Moyes has returned. Having been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season, he penned a two-and-a-half year contract at Goodison. His first task will be to ensure a dogfight at the bottom of the table is avoided.

Certainly, there is new optimism among supporters and they’ll be wondering what changes Moyes could make from Dyche’s regime. And with the January transfer window open, Everton could look to bolster their squad. The club is in a far better financial situation after The Friedkin Group’s takeover, although the Blues will still be governed by Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

With all that in mind, we’ve had an attempt at predicting how the Toffees could line-up under Moyes with a couple of new signings.

GK - Jordan Pickford

There is little chance that England’s No.1 will be losing his place in goal. Pickford prepares to work under another manager at Goodison.

RB - Nathan Patterson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot was down the pecking order under Dyche and has had little luck with injuries during his time at the club. But many believe that Patterson deserves a chance, having been at Everton for three years. Moyes could show his faith in the ex-Rangers defender.

CB - James Tarkowski

The Everton vice-captain has not be at his absolute best this season but is plenty experienced and could be rejuvenated by a change of manager.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

It could Everton’s prized asset’s final six months at Goodison, depending on what happens in the summer, and Moyes will want to squeeze everything out of Branthwaite.

LB - Tariq Lamptey

The left-hand side of defence is regarded as an area plenty of fans would strengthen, with Vitalii Mykolenko the only recognised option. Lamptey is into the final six months of his Brighton contract and has been linked with Everton. The Ghana international has plenty of Premier League experience and is still only aged 24 but a fee would be required.

DM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Senegal international remains so important to Everton despite being aged 35. His future beyond the summer is intriguing but Gueye has been one of the Blues’ standout players this term.

DM - Orel Mangala

The Lyon loanee established himself as a regular starter now he’s up to speed and become a favourite among fans. Mangala has proven tactically flexible throughout his career and that’s a positive Moyes can take.

RW - Ernest Nuamah

The right-hand side of midfield has proven a problem position this season, with Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom not recording a goal or assist between them. Nuamah is reportedly in talks about joining Everton from Lyon, having been linked last summer.

AM - Iliman Ndiaye

Dyche claimed there was ‘no evidence’ Ndiaye can play in the No.10 position. However, many supporters disagree and Moyes could look to deploy Ndiaye in a central position.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Burnley man has operated centrally for much of the season. But operating on the wing and getting crosses into the box could be the way to utilise him best.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The England international’s contract situation has been a major talking point this season. However, perhaps a change in manager will benefit Calvert-Lewin and Everton will play to his strengths more frequently.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, O’Brien, Young, Garner, Harrison, Lindstrom, Broja, Chermiti.