Gordon has led the line for the striker-less Toffees in their opening two defeats of the Premier League season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After avoiding relegation and ending last season on a high, Everton headed into the 2022/23 Premier League season full of optimism.

But following a narrow opening day defeat to Chelsea and a disappointing 2-1 loss at Aston Villa the Toffees are yet to pick up a point.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New recruits have arrived during the summer transfer window - including the shrewd signing of James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady and Amadou Onana - but there is a huge Dominic Calvert-Lewin shaped whole in attack.

Anthony Gordon has been leading the line for Everton. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The England striker, who spent much of last season out injured, is once again in the physio room and manager Frank Lampard has no real alternative, with Richarlison sold to Tottenham Hotspur for around £60 million.

Winger Anthony Gordon has been played out of position to plug the gap up front but the youngster has struggled as a striker and is a transfer target for Chelsea, who had a £45 million bid rebuffed on Monday.

Everton value the 21-year-old at more than £50 million but do not want to sell.