'No idea' - Newcastle United could be missing 10 players against Everton after injury update
Newcastle United are sweating on goalkeepers Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka for their trip to Everton.
The Magpies edged a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup last night. But No.1 stopper Pope was absent because of a knee issue, although Dukravka may have deputised anyway. Yet the Slovakia international was forced off at half-time. It meant that Odysseas Vlachodimos came on for his debut.
Newcastle face a swift turnaround when they travel to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday - and manager Eddie Howe has 'no idea' if Dubravka will be available.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Howe said: “I think he is OK but Martin took a nasty bang to his knee. We hope he is alright. We will and see how that settles down. We had a few players fatigued at the end. I have no idea if it is going to be a knock or a serious one.
"Martin might have a different view to me - he is the one with the injury - but I don't mind a centre-forward going in to score. But that was just with my naked eye. I need to see it again."
On Pope's issue, Howe said: “We don't think it's serious, it's just a bit of swelling on his knee. "We are hopeful he is OK for Saturday."
Fabian Schar bagged Newcastle's winner from the penalty spot as they laboured to victory over League Two side Wimbledon. However, the defender was replaced in the closing stages with an ankle issue.
"I think it was a couple of things," added Howe. "Hopefully, he's OK. It was a bang to his ankle and a bit of tightness in his body."
Meanwhile, Kieran Tripper was absent from Newcastle's squad against Wimbledon. The right-back had been forced off in the Magpies' 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend.
Alexander Isak (broken toe) is expected to be unavailable to face Everton. Howe admitted earlier this week that the striker will have to be assessed, Meanwhile, it's unclear if Matt Targett, who has had an eczema flair-up, will return after an 11-month absence.
Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles are all ruled out for the Goodison Park encounter.
