Newcastle vs Everton team: 11 players out and four more doubtful for Premier League clash

Newcastle vs Everton team news ahead of the St James' Park fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 31st Mar 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 13:16 BST

Everton face a swift turnaround to action when they make the trip to Newcastle United on Tuesday night (19.30 BST).

And the Toffees will go in pursuit of their first victory in 13 Premier League matches after their miserable run of form continued after the international break. Sean Dyche's side suffered a 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth - and it was a performance that left a lot to be desired.

Everton continue to hover just four points above the relegation zone and are at risk of being dragged into another dogfight.

Newcastle, meanwhile, delivered an enthralling 4-3 victory over West Ham United. The Magpies were trailing 3-1 with 13 minutes remaining but produced a stunning comeback to keep their European hopes alive.

Ahead of the St James' Park fixture, here's a look at the early team news for both sides.

1. Lewis Dobbin - out

The 21-year-old forward has an ankle injury he suffered in training.

1. Lewis Dobbin - out

The 21-year-old forward has an ankle injury he suffered in training.

2. Dele - out

The midfielder hasn't made a single appearance all season and continues his recovery from a groin injury.

2. Dele - out

The midfielder hasn't made a single appearance all season and continues his recovery from a groin injury.

3. Arnaut Danjuma - out

The on-loan Villarreal forward is back in training but the Newcastle game is likely to come too early.

3. Arnaut Danjuma - out

The on-loan Villarreal forward is back in training but the Newcastle game is likely to come too early.

4. Vitalii Mykolenko - minor doubt

Missed the Bournemouth loss because of illness. Much will depend on how he recovers.

4. Vitalii Mykolenko - minor doubt

Missed the Bournemouth loss because of illness. Much will depend on how he recovers.

