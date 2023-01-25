Next Everton manager: latest name enters the race but clear favourite remains - gallery
Everton next manager latest after Frank Lampard was sacked earlier this week.
The search for Everton’s new manager continues.
It’s been two days Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties from the Goodison Park hot seat, with the Toffees languishing 19th in the Premier League two and cut two points adrift of safety.
Now director of football Kevin Thelwell, majority owner Farhad Moshiri and the rest of the Everton board are tasked with finding the latest inbument to take charge and steer the club away from the relegation dogfight.
There’s no doubt that the Blues will be hoping a fresh face can be employed as soon as possible. Everton are next in action when they face Arsenal at Goodison on Saturday 4 February and a new manager in the dugout may well be in place.
Here’s a look at how things stand according to bookmakers SkyBet (odds correct at time of publication).