Everton next manager latest after Frank Lampard was sacked earlier this week.

The search for Everton’s new manager continues.

It’s been two days Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties from the Goodison Park hot seat, with the Toffees languishing 19th in the Premier League two and cut two points adrift of safety.

Now director of football Kevin Thelwell, majority owner Farhad Moshiri and the rest of the Everton board are tasked with finding the latest inbument to take charge and steer the club away from the relegation dogfight.

There’s no doubt that the Blues will be hoping a fresh face can be employed as soon as possible. Everton are next in action when they face Arsenal at Goodison on Saturday 4 February and a new manager in the dugout may well be in place.

Here’s a look at how things stand according to bookmakers SkyBet (odds correct at time of publication).

1 . Carlos Corberan - 20/1 The Spaniard has taken West Brom from the foot of the table to the promotion mix after being appointed only in October. However, he may not be prepared to leave the Baggies so soon.

2 . David Moyes - 20/1 A win against his former club proved the final nail in the coffin for Lampard. Moyes' West Ham have been misfiring this season but he says he has the backing of the board. The Scot, of course, spend 11 years as Everton manager and remains highly respected.

3 . Thomas Frank - 16/1 Frank is doing a remarkable job at Brentford and it may be difficult to prise him away.

4 . Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1 Did well as Wolves manager but only lasted a couple of months as Tottenham chief. Was a candidate for the Everton job before Rafa Benitez got the role.